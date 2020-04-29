All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

10713 Raffia Dr

10713 Raffia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10713 Raffia Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Call Keyanna for showings 813-270-1212...quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Jasmine lakes is move in ready. Washer & dryer included for tenant convenience but not warranted. Backyard has shed for additional storage. Furry family pets welcome with appropriate pet fees paid. Non aggressive breeds only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10713 Raffia Dr have any available units?
10713 Raffia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10713 Raffia Dr have?
Some of 10713 Raffia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10713 Raffia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10713 Raffia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10713 Raffia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10713 Raffia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10713 Raffia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10713 Raffia Dr offers parking.
Does 10713 Raffia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10713 Raffia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10713 Raffia Dr have a pool?
No, 10713 Raffia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10713 Raffia Dr have accessible units?
No, 10713 Raffia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10713 Raffia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10713 Raffia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10713 Raffia Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10713 Raffia Dr has units with air conditioning.
