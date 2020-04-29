10713 Raffia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Call Keyanna for showings 813-270-1212...quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Jasmine lakes is move in ready. Washer & dryer included for tenant convenience but not warranted. Backyard has shed for additional storage. Furry family pets welcome with appropriate pet fees paid. Non aggressive breeds only.