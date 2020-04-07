10520 Hibiscus Dr.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Completely renovated 3/1/1 1012 Sq. Ft. with all new floors, paint, GRANITE and water front! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^



NEW Luxury vinyl plank floors in living area

Tile flooring in kitchen and bath

NEW appliances

Completely upgraded kitchen

NEW cabinets

Custom tile bathroom

NEW vanity

NEW tub

NEW toilet

Large living room

NEW light fixtures and fans



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Yes! There are breed restrictions on no more than 2 dogs and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, we do not allow cats.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5638428)