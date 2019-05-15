All apartments in Bayonet Point
10516 Cymbid Drive

10516 Cymbid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10516 Cymbid Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Open floor plan 2/2/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with terrazzo/tile floors, upgraded bath and large corner lot!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Terrazzo/Tile flooring throughout
Upgraded kitchen
Renovated bathroom
Large living room
Bonus room
Full car garage
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
This property does not allow pets.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4846113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10516 Cymbid Drive have any available units?
10516 Cymbid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 10516 Cymbid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10516 Cymbid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10516 Cymbid Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10516 Cymbid Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10516 Cymbid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10516 Cymbid Drive offers parking.
Does 10516 Cymbid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10516 Cymbid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10516 Cymbid Drive have a pool?
No, 10516 Cymbid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10516 Cymbid Drive have accessible units?
No, 10516 Cymbid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10516 Cymbid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10516 Cymbid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10516 Cymbid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10516 Cymbid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
