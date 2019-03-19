All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10117 Oak Hill Dr

10117 Oak Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10117 Oak Hill Dr, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e75734000 ----
1287 Sq ft !!! Call now!!! 3B 2B (can be a 3B 2B there is one room with out a window)
Please view the youtube video https://youtu.be/stFDmnrCQ3M .
Call Johana 8133332332

This Single-Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the Port Richey community. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Conveniently located Pasco County, this cute 3/2/1 home is near major shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Plenty of room in the rear yard for a barbecue. Do not miss this great home!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
2 pet maximum, must be less than 40 Lbs.
$1095 Rent
$1095 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 Oak Hill Dr have any available units?
10117 Oak Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 10117 Oak Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10117 Oak Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 Oak Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10117 Oak Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10117 Oak Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 10117 Oak Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10117 Oak Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10117 Oak Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 Oak Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 10117 Oak Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10117 Oak Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10117 Oak Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 Oak Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10117 Oak Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10117 Oak Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10117 Oak Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

