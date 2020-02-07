All apartments in Bay Pines
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

10554 52nd Avenue North

10554 52nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10554 52nd Avenue North, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10554 52nd Avenue North have any available units?
10554 52nd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
Is 10554 52nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
10554 52nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10554 52nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 10554 52nd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 10554 52nd Avenue North offer parking?
No, 10554 52nd Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 10554 52nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10554 52nd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10554 52nd Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 10554 52nd Avenue North has a pool.
Does 10554 52nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 10554 52nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 10554 52nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 10554 52nd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10554 52nd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 10554 52nd Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
