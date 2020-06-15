All apartments in Bay Hill
Bay Hill, FL
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

9241 Hidden Bay Lane

9241 Hidden Bay Lane · (407) 307-8887
Bay Hill
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9241 Hidden Bay Lane · Avail. now

$4,850

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4995 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining. Beautiful coffered ceilings and hard wood flooring in the formal areas accented by wide windows and glass doors. Double glass doors open to the library/den, which features a built in shelf unit and desk. The open, spacious gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with upgraded tile, working island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets, and a huge walk in pantry. Adjoining family room features a gas fireplace and built in shelving. Exquisite master suite with private access to the screened patio and pool area via French doors. Remodeled master bath has soaking tub, his and hers vanities, designer shower with custom overhead lighting which changes colors once the water temperature is warm. Huge master walk in closet with custom-built organizers. Entertain by the pool with your summer kitchen and dine poolside on the covered lanai. Huge bonus/loft upstairs adds versatility for a theatre/recreation room. Bay Hill offers golf memberships with boat launch and access to Chain of Lakes. Pool and lawn care are included. Home is unfurnished.

Application fee is $60 per adult. Applicant will be able to start lease by May 15th.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3485526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane have any available units?
9241 Hidden Bay Lane has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane have?
Some of 9241 Hidden Bay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9241 Hidden Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9241 Hidden Bay Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9241 Hidden Bay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9241 Hidden Bay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9241 Hidden Bay Lane does offer parking.
Does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9241 Hidden Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9241 Hidden Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 9241 Hidden Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9241 Hidden Bay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9241 Hidden Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9241 Hidden Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
