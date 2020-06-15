9241 Hidden Bay Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage media room

Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining. Beautiful coffered ceilings and hard wood flooring in the formal areas accented by wide windows and glass doors. Double glass doors open to the library/den, which features a built in shelf unit and desk. The open, spacious gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with upgraded tile, working island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets, and a huge walk in pantry. Adjoining family room features a gas fireplace and built in shelving. Exquisite master suite with private access to the screened patio and pool area via French doors. Remodeled master bath has soaking tub, his and hers vanities, designer shower with custom overhead lighting which changes colors once the water temperature is warm. Huge master walk in closet with custom-built organizers. Entertain by the pool with your summer kitchen and dine poolside on the covered lanai. Huge bonus/loft upstairs adds versatility for a theatre/recreation room. Bay Hill offers golf memberships with boat launch and access to Chain of Lakes. Pool and lawn care are included. Home is unfurnished.



Application fee is $60 per adult. Applicant will be able to start lease by May 15th.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3485526)