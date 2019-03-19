All apartments in Bay Hill
Find more places like 8984 SAVANNAH PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Hill, FL
/
8984 SAVANNAH PARK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8984 SAVANNAH PARK

8984 Savannah Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bay Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8984 Savannah Park, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Bay Hill Village. The home is in great condition and move-in ready. Lawn care included, community pool, tennis and clubhouse available. Hurry this home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK have any available units?
8984 SAVANNAH PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK have?
Some of 8984 SAVANNAH PARK's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8984 SAVANNAH PARK currently offering any rent specials?
8984 SAVANNAH PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8984 SAVANNAH PARK pet-friendly?
No, 8984 SAVANNAH PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK offer parking?
Yes, 8984 SAVANNAH PARK does offer parking.
Does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8984 SAVANNAH PARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK have a pool?
Yes, 8984 SAVANNAH PARK has a pool.
Does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK have accessible units?
No, 8984 SAVANNAH PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8984 SAVANNAH PARK has units with dishwashers.
Does 8984 SAVANNAH PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 8984 SAVANNAH PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Hill 2 BedroomsBay Hill 3 Bedrooms
Bay Hill Apartments with BalconyBay Hill Apartments with Garage
Bay Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus