Home
/
Bay Hill, FL
/
5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE

5728 Bay Side Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Bay Side Drive, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
tennis court
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This community features tennis courts and the sought after Bay Hill golf course. This home is located close to attractions, international drive, restaurant row and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE have any available units?
5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
