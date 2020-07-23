Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

35 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Bay Harbor Islands with the right research and approach.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9660 W Bay Harbor Dr
9660 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to beautiful Bay Harbor Islands where this 1,740 square foot 2 bedroom+den/2.5 bath at Island Manor is ready for you to move into immediately. Just a short walk to the famous Bal Harbour Shops and downtown Surfside.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
$
4 Units Available
Miami Shores
Biscayne Shores
8951 NE 8th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-95. Gated apartment community close to Military Trail Park. Apartments feature amenities such as balconies with Downtown Miami views. On-site swimming pool and laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
78 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,614
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
20 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1054 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7900 Bay Harbor Dr
7900 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
LUXURY WATER FRONT BUILDING ON HARBOR ISLAND, 2 BEDS, 2 BATHS. LARGE BALCONY MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MARBLE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, JACUZZI.
Results within 10 miles of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
$
3 Units Available
Flagami
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
$
17 Units Available
Brickell
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,409
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,692
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
$
45 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
82 Units Available
Brickell
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,825
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
29 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
268 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1122 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
18 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,815
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1044 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,645
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1229 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
86 Units Available
Wynwood
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,677
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
30 Units Available
Brickell
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,949
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
157 Units Available
Park West
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,523
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
236 Units Available
Overtown
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1361 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Park West
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1164 sqft
Apartments feature a balcony or patio, open floor plans, and modern appliances and layouts. On-site fitness center, grilling area, Olympic-size pool and concierge services. In the Entertainment District.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 20 at 04:56 PM
$
3 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Allapattah
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1252 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Bay Harbor Islands with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Bay Harbor Islands. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

