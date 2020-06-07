9940 W Bay Harbor Dr

Amenities

Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and doors, 2 parking spots. This boutique luxury waterfront building offers its residents 24hr security, roof top pool with Jacuzzi, BBQ and more. Walking distance to the beach and just steps from the famous Bal Harbour Shops & fine dining. Dock slips are available.