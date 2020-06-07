All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

9940 W Bay Harbor Dr

9940 West Bay Harbor Drive · (786) 303-8495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4D-N · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and doors, 2 parking spots. This boutique luxury waterfront building offers its residents 24hr security, roof top pool with Jacuzzi, BBQ and more. Walking distance to the beach and just steps from the famous Bal Harbour Shops & fine dining. Dock slips are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr have any available units?
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr have?
Some of 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Harbor Islands.
Does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr does offer parking.
Does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9940 W Bay Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
