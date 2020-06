Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious waterfront apartment in a boutique building. New carpet, huge walk-in closet and 2 small closets in Master Bedroom. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. Partial bay view, 1 assigned parking, big STORAGE closet in the same floor. Wonderful K-8 school in the neighborhood. Please provide credit report and proof of income with your offers. Call or text listing agent.