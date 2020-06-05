10200 E BAY HARBOR DR

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with SS appliances & a chef’s range , walk-in closet, & amazing natural light. Property has laundry and easy/free street parking and is nestled in a quiet neighborhood on Bay Harbor Island. Best affordable option in Bay Harbor Island with neighboring ultra-luxurious apartments. Pets are welcome. Easy to show and fast approval!