All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
Find more places like 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
/
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 PM

10082 West Bay Harbor Drive

10082 W Bay Harbor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bay Harbor Islands
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive Apt #6, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious studio apartment in Art Deco 2-story building in water front property at exclusive Bay Harbor Islands. Unit features central A/C, spacious closet space, and lots of light thanks to big windows. Building features lush landscaping and a water front chill-out common area with barbecue. Building offers Private parking for residents (first come first served) [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3624987 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have any available units?
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Harbor Islands, FL.
What amenities does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have?
Some of 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10082 West Bay Harbor Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Harbor Islands 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands Furnished Apartments
Bay Harbor Islands Luxury ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Coral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale