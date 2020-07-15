Amenities

10082 West Bay Harbor Drive Apt #6, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious studio apartment in Art Deco 2-story building in water front property at exclusive Bay Harbor Islands. Unit features central A/C, spacious closet space, and lots of light thanks to big windows. Building features lush landscaping and a water front chill-out common area with barbecue. Building offers Private parking for residents (first come first served) [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3624987 ]