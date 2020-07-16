All apartments in Bay County
Find more places like 3931 Indian Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay County, FL
/
3931 Indian Springs Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:23 PM

3931 Indian Springs Road

3931 Indian Springs Road · (850) 348-8262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL 32404
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows. 2nd Floor master suite features large bathroom, double vanity, walk-in shower, jetted tub, large walk in closet, and french doors leading onto your private balcony. Extra large two stall garage, decorative columns, covered patios, walkways. The community offers a pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, dock on Mack Bayou with Gulf Access, winding sidewalks and walking trails, 1/2 mile to North Bay Haven Charter School. All sizes and fees approximate, buyer to verify. 8ft Fence being installed across the street ASAP. Lease Purchase and Lease Option Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Indian Springs Road have any available units?
3931 Indian Springs Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3931 Indian Springs Road have?
Some of 3931 Indian Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Indian Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Indian Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Indian Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 3931 Indian Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay County.
Does 3931 Indian Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Indian Springs Road offers parking.
Does 3931 Indian Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Indian Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Indian Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 3931 Indian Springs Road has a pool.
Does 3931 Indian Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 3931 Indian Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Indian Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Indian Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Indian Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 Indian Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3931 Indian Springs Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr
Callaway, FL 32404
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave
Panama City, FL 32405
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St
Panama City, FL 32404
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98
Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLDonalsonville, GA
Wright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLSpringfield, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLDaleville, ALEnterprise, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity