3931 Indian Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows. 2nd Floor master suite features large bathroom, double vanity, walk-in shower, jetted tub, large walk in closet, and french doors leading onto your private balcony. Extra large two stall garage, decorative columns, covered patios, walkways. The community offers a pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, dock on Mack Bayou with Gulf Access, winding sidewalks and walking trails, 1/2 mile to North Bay Haven Charter School. All sizes and fees approximate, buyer to verify. 8ft Fence being installed across the street ASAP. Lease Purchase and Lease Option Available.