3931 Indian Springs Road

Amenities
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows. 2nd Floor master suite features large bathroom, double vanity, walk-in shower, jetted tub, large walk in closet, and french doors leading onto your private balcony. Extra large two stall garage, decorative columns, covered patios, walkways. The community offers a pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, dock on Mack Bayou with Gulf Access, winding sidewalks and walking trails, 1/2 mile to North Bay Haven Charter School. All sizes and fees approximate, buyer to verify. 8ft Fence being installed across the street ASAP. Lease Purchase and Lease Option Available.