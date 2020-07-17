All apartments in Bartow
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1450 E Church St.

1450 East Church Street · (407) 999-6791
Location

1450 East Church Street, Bartow, FL 33830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1450 E Church St. · Avail. Sep 4

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
1450 E Church St. Available 09/04/20 WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN BARTOW - WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN BARTOW
1450 E CHURCH STREET
BARTOW, FL 33830
Rent: $1,100/month
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Nice large yard and spacious rental in Bartow. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,200, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5181853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 E Church St. have any available units?
1450 E Church St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1450 E Church St. currently offering any rent specials?
1450 E Church St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 E Church St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 E Church St. is pet friendly.
Does 1450 E Church St. offer parking?
No, 1450 E Church St. does not offer parking.
Does 1450 E Church St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 E Church St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 E Church St. have a pool?
No, 1450 E Church St. does not have a pool.
Does 1450 E Church St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1450 E Church St. has accessible units.
Does 1450 E Church St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 E Church St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 E Church St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 E Church St. does not have units with air conditioning.
