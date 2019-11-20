9562 Lynn Ln Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now!!



2 bedroom 1 bathroom in the most desirable Bardmoor Villas.



Central heat and air, washer dryer hook up's



Sprawling property with 24 hour management and maintenance included.



Call us today at 727-712-6073 option 2