Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9562 Lynn Ln Apt A
9562 Lynn Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
9562 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!!
2 bedroom 1 bathroom in the most desirable Bardmoor Villas.
Central heat and air, washer dryer hook up's
Sprawling property with 24 hour management and maintenance included.
Call us today at 727-712-6073 option 2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have any available units?
9562 Lynn Ln Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bardmoor, FL
.
What amenities does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have?
Some of 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
9562 Lynn Ln Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A offer parking?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have a pool?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have accessible units?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A has units with air conditioning.
