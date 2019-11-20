All apartments in Bardmoor
9562 Lynn Ln Apt A

9562 Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9562 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!!

2 bedroom 1 bathroom in the most desirable Bardmoor Villas.

Central heat and air, washer dryer hook up's

Sprawling property with 24 hour management and maintenance included.

Call us today at 727-712-6073 option 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have any available units?
9562 Lynn Ln Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have?
Some of 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
9562 Lynn Ln Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A offer parking?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have a pool?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have accessible units?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9562 Lynn Ln Apt A has units with air conditioning.

