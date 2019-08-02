All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

9228 82nd Way

9228 82nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

9228 82nd Way, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,194 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5031961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9228 82nd Way have any available units?
9228 82nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 9228 82nd Way have?
Some of 9228 82nd Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9228 82nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
9228 82nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9228 82nd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9228 82nd Way is pet friendly.
Does 9228 82nd Way offer parking?
No, 9228 82nd Way does not offer parking.
Does 9228 82nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9228 82nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9228 82nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 9228 82nd Way has a pool.
Does 9228 82nd Way have accessible units?
No, 9228 82nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9228 82nd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9228 82nd Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9228 82nd Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9228 82nd Way has units with air conditioning.
