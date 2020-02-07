All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

8799 BARDMOOR

8799 Bardmoor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8799 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Cordova Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with covered parking. Split bedrooms with own bathrooms and laminate floor throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Balcony overlooks pool. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8799 BARDMOOR have any available units?
8799 BARDMOOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8799 BARDMOOR have?
Some of 8799 BARDMOOR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8799 BARDMOOR currently offering any rent specials?
8799 BARDMOOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8799 BARDMOOR pet-friendly?
No, 8799 BARDMOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8799 BARDMOOR offer parking?
Yes, 8799 BARDMOOR offers parking.
Does 8799 BARDMOOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8799 BARDMOOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8799 BARDMOOR have a pool?
Yes, 8799 BARDMOOR has a pool.
Does 8799 BARDMOOR have accessible units?
No, 8799 BARDMOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 8799 BARDMOOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8799 BARDMOOR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8799 BARDMOOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8799 BARDMOOR does not have units with air conditioning.

