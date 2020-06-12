All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

8664 Mockingbird Lane

8664 Mockingbird Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8664 Mockingbird Lane, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8664 Mockingbird Ln Seminole FL · Avail. now

$1,749

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,455 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5800370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8664 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
8664 Mockingbird Lane has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8664 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 8664 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8664 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8664 Mockingbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8664 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8664 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8664 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 8664 Mockingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8664 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8664 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8664 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8664 Mockingbird Lane has a pool.
Does 8664 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 8664 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8664 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8664 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8664 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8664 Mockingbird Lane has units with air conditioning.
