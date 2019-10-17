All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 8660 Flamevine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
8660 Flamevine Ave
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

8660 Flamevine Ave

8660 Flame Vine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8660 Flame Vine Avenue, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***NOVEMBER MOVE IN***

UPDATED 3/2 with carport in Seminole!!!

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat & Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE3342112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8660 Flamevine Ave have any available units?
8660 Flamevine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8660 Flamevine Ave have?
Some of 8660 Flamevine Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8660 Flamevine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8660 Flamevine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8660 Flamevine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8660 Flamevine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8660 Flamevine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8660 Flamevine Ave offers parking.
Does 8660 Flamevine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8660 Flamevine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8660 Flamevine Ave have a pool?
No, 8660 Flamevine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8660 Flamevine Ave have accessible units?
No, 8660 Flamevine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8660 Flamevine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8660 Flamevine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8660 Flamevine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8660 Flamevine Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 2 BedroomsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Apartments with PoolBardmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bardmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL
Lealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg