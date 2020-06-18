All apartments in Bardmoor
8375 Robin Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8375 Robin Road

8375 Robin Road · (844) 874-2669
Location

8375 Robin Road, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8375 Robin Rd Seminole FL · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,458 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5800379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8375 Robin Road have any available units?
8375 Robin Road has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8375 Robin Road have?
Some of 8375 Robin Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8375 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
8375 Robin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8375 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 8375 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8375 Robin Road offer parking?
Yes, 8375 Robin Road does offer parking.
Does 8375 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8375 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8375 Robin Road have a pool?
Yes, 8375 Robin Road has a pool.
Does 8375 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 8375 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8375 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8375 Robin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8375 Robin Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8375 Robin Road has units with air conditioning.
