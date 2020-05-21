All apartments in Bardmoor
1105 CORDOVA GREEN

1105 Cordova Grn · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Cordova Grn, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Cordova Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Well maintained, beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath villa. One covered, assigned parking space close to unit. Large patio in rear of condo. Fresh paint, flooring with updated lighting and, counters and sinks complete this unit as a top of the line property. Temperature controlled community pool and spa. Rooms are spacious and the location in the Bardmoor Golf Community is ideal for all lifestyles. 15 minute drive to world class beaches, short drive to happening downtown St Petersburg. Sorry, no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN have any available units?
1105 CORDOVA GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN have?
Some of 1105 CORDOVA GREEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 CORDOVA GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
1105 CORDOVA GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 CORDOVA GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 1105 CORDOVA GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN offer parking?
Yes, 1105 CORDOVA GREEN offers parking.
Does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 CORDOVA GREEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN have a pool?
Yes, 1105 CORDOVA GREEN has a pool.
Does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN have accessible units?
No, 1105 CORDOVA GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 CORDOVA GREEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 CORDOVA GREEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 CORDOVA GREEN does not have units with air conditioning.

