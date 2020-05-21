1105 CORDOVA GREEN

Amenities

Well maintained, beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath villa. One covered, assigned parking space close to unit. Large patio in rear of condo. Fresh paint, flooring with updated lighting and, counters and sinks complete this unit as a top of the line property. Temperature controlled community pool and spa. Rooms are spacious and the location in the Bardmoor Golf Community is ideal for all lifestyles. 15 minute drive to world class beaches, short drive to happening downtown St Petersburg. Sorry, no pets please.