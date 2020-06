Amenities

microwave furnished oven

Lightly furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured home for lease only minutes from Hwy 301. 30 minutes from Tampa/Brandon and only a stones throw from the surrounding Riverview, Apollo Beach, and Ruskin area without the city traffic. Home is furnished with 3 beds and comes equipped with a washer machine, oven and microwave. Included on the property is a additional building capable of being used as storage for multiple purposes.