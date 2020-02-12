All apartments in Balm
Find more places like 10734 Carloway Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balm, FL
/
10734 Carloway Hills Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 7:25 PM

10734 Carloway Hills Drive

10734 Carloway Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10734 Carloway Hills Drive, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 Carloway Hills Drive have any available units?
10734 Carloway Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
Is 10734 Carloway Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10734 Carloway Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 Carloway Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10734 Carloway Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10734 Carloway Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 10734 Carloway Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10734 Carloway Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 Carloway Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 Carloway Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 10734 Carloway Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10734 Carloway Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 10734 Carloway Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 Carloway Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10734 Carloway Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10734 Carloway Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10734 Carloway Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSun City Center, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLRuskin, FLBloomingdale, FL
Progress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLEllenton, FLMemphis, FLFuller Heights, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa