Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

119

119 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

119 Hollywood Avenue, Baldwin, FL 32234
Baldwin

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

