Home
/
Azalea Park, FL
/
7021 Budapest Way
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7021 Budapest Way
7021 Budapest Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azalea Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
7021 Budapest Way, Azalea Park, FL 32822
Azalea Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4619299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7021 Budapest Way have any available units?
7021 Budapest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azalea Park, FL
.
Is 7021 Budapest Way currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Budapest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Budapest Way pet-friendly?
No, 7021 Budapest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Azalea Park
.
Does 7021 Budapest Way offer parking?
No, 7021 Budapest Way does not offer parking.
Does 7021 Budapest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Budapest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Budapest Way have a pool?
No, 7021 Budapest Way does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Budapest Way have accessible units?
No, 7021 Budapest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Budapest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Budapest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7021 Budapest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7021 Budapest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
