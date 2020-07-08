All apartments in Azalea Park
Find more places like 5934 Sage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azalea Park, FL
/
5934 Sage Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

5934 Sage Drive

5934 Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azalea Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5934 Sage Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom with Huge Backyard *** Available 01/01/20*** - Beautiful 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom With Huge Back Yard ***Available 01/01/20***
Located at 5934 Sage Drive Orlando, FL 32807
Tile Throughout
Only Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance required Upon Approval
Great Location, Close to 408, Downtown Orlando, Airport, Shopping, Entertainment and Dining
Please Call Ivan Tobon with Outlet Property Management (407)308-0600 to View this Property
WON'T LAST

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Sage Drive have any available units?
5934 Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
Is 5934 Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5934 Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 5934 Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5934 Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 5934 Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 5934 Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822

Similar Pages

Azalea Park 1 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 Bedrooms
Azalea Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzalea Park Apartments with Gym
Azalea Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College