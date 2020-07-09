5885 Dahlia Dr unit 19 - 1

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lake Barton Villas! This 2 bedroom unit.Ready to move in. New roof on building in 2018! **New porcelain tile flooring!**New kitchen cabinets!**Granite counter tops!**New bathtub and tiled surround!**New vanity!**New toilet!**New water heater!