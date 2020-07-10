All apartments in Azalea Park
Find more places like 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azalea Park, FL
/
137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE

137 Dahlia Village Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azalea Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

137 Dahlia Village Circle, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open and split bed floor plan in East Orlando. Tile throughout with vaulted ceilings. Neutral colors throughout. Garage converted into an extra room. Great location. Close to shops, dining, and the University of Central FL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE have any available units?
137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
What amenities does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azalea Park.
Does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 DAHLIA VILLAGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822

Similar Pages

Azalea Park 1 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 Bedrooms
Azalea Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzalea Park Apartments with Gym
Azalea Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College