Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Avon Park, FL with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
215 East Cornell Street
215 East Cornell Street, Avon Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1558 sqft
This delightful home located in Avon Park FL is now available.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4 US Highway 27 Highway N
4 US Route 27, Avon Park, FL
Studio
$2,000
1764 sqft
Prime Hard Corner C-Store For Lease @ Only $2,000/month NNN! CAM estimated $600-800 plus/including sales tax. Busy intersection in growing Avon Park,FL just south of the New Walmart & Nucor Industrial Facility being developed.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1579 27 Highway N
1579 US Highway 27 N, Avon Park, FL
Studio
$1,500
1160 sqft
1160 Sq Ft of retail space available in shopping center of Avon Park. Large frontage and display window. Can be used as office or retail space. New owner and management developing this large commercial complex.
Results within 5 miles of Avon Park

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Sunkist Avenue
1520 Sunkist Avenue, Sebring, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Nice 3/1 Home located in Sebring, FL Home features newly appliance's, newly painted. Utility room for washer & Dryer. Large backyard & its fenced in! You will also have access to a 22x15 metal carport. Nearby community park.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3832 Sarria Avenue
3832 Sarria Ave, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1984 sqft
Beautiful half villa located in Sun n Lakes. Close to shopping centers and medical offices including Advent Health Hospital. Tile Flooring through out the home and plank laminate flooring. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1527 Spring Hill Ct
1527 Spring Hill Court, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Please call Dave Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more info on this property.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4206 Cremona Drive
4206 Cremona Drive, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2369 sqft
Great Rental Home in Sun N Lake of Sebring. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has it all for a small or large family. Sun N Lake community has many amenities including a community pool (for a small fee), community gym.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Lakeview Drive
2100 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3116 sqft
RARE loft-style apartment in historic Downtown Sebring. This second floor apartment is larger than most houses and features an open concept layout. You will be charmed by the hardwood floors and exposed brick interior.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
712 N Ridgewood Drive
712 North Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,000
855 sqft
Great Commercial space in the heart of Sebring's downtown. Perfect for warehouse with rollup door in front and barn doors in the back. Plenty of room in the back of the building, as well, for open-air work or parking.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Sebring Parkway
3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL
Studio
$2,500
2800 sqft
OFFICE/MEETING ROOM SPACE WITH STAGE: Approx 77 x 32ft. On east side of bldg lodge/banquet/restaurant facility. Ample paved parking; handicap/private/public shared restrooms. BUILDING IS ALSO FOR SALE: $449,900

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
206 Wren Avenue
206 Wren Avenue, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1203 sqft
This great 3 bed 2 bath home has just been renovated and has a new kitchen, new tile floors through out, fresh paint, new blinds, new lighting and is ready for a new family. This is a non smoking property. Lawn care included.
Results within 10 miles of Avon Park

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
135 US Highway 27 Highway N
135 US Highway 27 N, Highlands County, FL
Studio
$4,500
4000 sqft
Prime Hwy 27 exposure with beautiful Lake Jackson Views across Hwy. Ideal open floor plan for one or 2 retail store fronts or use as open bullpen for office administration. Lots of parking behind & around the bld.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3200 US 27 Highway S
3200 US Route 27, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,400
693 sqft
This is a highly visible, prime suite located on the ground floor of a professional office building located on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. All bank customers and visitors to the building walk by this suite.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
109 Pinehill Lane
109 Pinehill Lane, Highlands County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
This adorable pool house is available for seasonal and/or short term rental. Tenant has access to one stall of the garage. This is a newer property with newer furnishings. Pool is out the front door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Avon Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avon Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

