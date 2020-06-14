All apartments in Avon Park
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

917 W Camphor St

917 West Camphor Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 West Camphor Street, Avon Park, FL 33825

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Please call David Gibson at 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Well Kept 2/1. Freshly Painted inside and out. Large Yard, partially fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 W Camphor St have any available units?
917 W Camphor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon Park, FL.
What amenities does 917 W Camphor St have?
Some of 917 W Camphor St's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 W Camphor St currently offering any rent specials?
917 W Camphor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W Camphor St pet-friendly?
No, 917 W Camphor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon Park.
Does 917 W Camphor St offer parking?
Yes, 917 W Camphor St does offer parking.
Does 917 W Camphor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W Camphor St have a pool?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not have a pool.
Does 917 W Camphor St have accessible units?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W Camphor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 W Camphor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 W Camphor St has units with air conditioning.
