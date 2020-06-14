Rent Calculator
917 W Camphor St
917 W Camphor St
917 West Camphor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
917 West Camphor Street, Avon Park, FL 33825
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Please call David Gibson at 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Well Kept 2/1. Freshly Painted inside and out. Large Yard, partially fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 W Camphor St have any available units?
917 W Camphor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avon Park, FL
.
What amenities does 917 W Camphor St have?
Some of 917 W Camphor St's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 917 W Camphor St currently offering any rent specials?
917 W Camphor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W Camphor St pet-friendly?
No, 917 W Camphor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avon Park
.
Does 917 W Camphor St offer parking?
Yes, 917 W Camphor St does offer parking.
Does 917 W Camphor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W Camphor St have a pool?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not have a pool.
Does 917 W Camphor St have accessible units?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W Camphor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 W Camphor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 W Camphor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 W Camphor St has units with air conditioning.
