Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court bike storage business center cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Aventura offers resort-style, waterfront living with a private marina and premium amenities to cater to any lifestyle you choose. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, large walk-in closets, screened patios and balconies to enjoy the beautiful waterfront views. In addition to our private marina with more than 30 boat slips, our residents can choose from many non-smoking amenity areas like four swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, community workspace with WiFi, and picnic area with BBQ grills. We are also pet-friendly with a private, off-leash dog park. Camden Aventura is surrounded by plenty of places to shop, dine, and play between North Miami Beach and the Sunny Isles. Come home ...