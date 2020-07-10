3600 yacht club drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub lobby new construction tennis court valet service

A MUST SEE UNIT, SPECTACULAR panoramic view North to Port Everglades and East to the Ocean. This 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms plus a family room) has Marble floors, a refurbish kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances, and(2) two balconies. The Building itself has recently been re-decorated will a modern yet classic lobby. A completely equipped Gym, exclusive pool, hot tub, and Tennis court. With Valet Parking, a walk along the marina to a dozen restaurants, stores, and coffee shops. A free shuttle bus brings you to the Aventura Mall. CAN BE RENT WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE.SQT 1820