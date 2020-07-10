All apartments in Aventura
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

3600 yacht club drive

3600 Yacht Club Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

3600 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
new construction
tennis court
valet service
A MUST SEE UNIT, SPECTACULAR panoramic view North to Port Everglades and East to the Ocean. This 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms plus a family room) has Marble floors, a refurbish kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances, and(2) two balconies. The Building itself has recently been re-decorated will a modern yet classic lobby. A completely equipped Gym, exclusive pool, hot tub, and Tennis court. With Valet Parking, a walk along the marina to a dozen restaurants, stores, and coffee shops. A free shuttle bus brings you to the Aventura Mall. CAN BE RENT WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE.SQT 1820

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 yacht club drive have any available units?
3600 yacht club drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 yacht club drive have?
Some of 3600 yacht club drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 yacht club drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 yacht club drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 yacht club drive pet-friendly?
No, 3600 yacht club drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3600 yacht club drive offer parking?
Yes, 3600 yacht club drive offers parking.
Does 3600 yacht club drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 yacht club drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 yacht club drive have a pool?
Yes, 3600 yacht club drive has a pool.
Does 3600 yacht club drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 yacht club drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 yacht club drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 yacht club drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 yacht club drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 yacht club drive does not have units with air conditioning.
