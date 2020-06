Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool hot tub tennis court

MODERN FURNISHED GREAT Condo by decorator, beautiful marble floors, all white furniture, modern, sliding doors can be open and make a big space with the balcony furniture and the living room area. Good for entertaining.

Wake up seeing the bay, the ocean... get your juice or coffee in this great balcony, while reading a moment, and feel the breeze.Tennis Courts, pool, gym, spa, marina... walking distance to the park and to supermarket.

**Rent 6 months or 1 year**