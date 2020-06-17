All apartments in Aventura
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

3332 NE 190th St

3332 Northeast 190th Street · (786) 766-1785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Aventura
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

3332 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 717 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
sauna
valet service
Luxury 2 Bedroom+DEN, 2.5Bth Residence w/ InterCoastal & Canal Views. Featuring Imported Brazilian Wood & Italian Onyx Marble Flooring throughout. Large kitchen with SS Appliances, Marble Countertops & Italian Mosaic back splash. Custom closets in the master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, & laundry room with new LG eco-friendly washer/dryer. Glass enclosed Den is a perfect 3rd bedroom/media room/office. Master bedroom, living room & Den are w/ surround sound entertainment systems. Gated Luxury complex with 24/7 security, Premium Valet, and Front Desk Concierge Services. A+ Amenities include: Full Fitness Center w/ free fitness classes, sauna, steam room, & spa. Two pool & Jacuzzi areas featuring two clubhouses, billiard room, party room, & BBQ. Walking Distance to Aventura Mall and Founders Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 NE 190th St have any available units?
3332 NE 190th St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3332 NE 190th St have?
Some of 3332 NE 190th St's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 NE 190th St currently offering any rent specials?
3332 NE 190th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 NE 190th St pet-friendly?
No, 3332 NE 190th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3332 NE 190th St offer parking?
Yes, 3332 NE 190th St does offer parking.
Does 3332 NE 190th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3332 NE 190th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 NE 190th St have a pool?
Yes, 3332 NE 190th St has a pool.
Does 3332 NE 190th St have accessible units?
No, 3332 NE 190th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 NE 190th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 NE 190th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 NE 190th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 NE 190th St does not have units with air conditioning.
