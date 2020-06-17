3332 NE 190th St

Amenities
Luxury 2 Bedroom+DEN, 2.5Bth Residence w/ InterCoastal & Canal Views. Featuring Imported Brazilian Wood & Italian Onyx Marble Flooring throughout. Large kitchen with SS Appliances, Marble Countertops & Italian Mosaic back splash. Custom closets in the master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, & laundry room with new LG eco-friendly washer/dryer. Glass enclosed Den is a perfect 3rd bedroom/media room/office. Master bedroom, living room & Den are w/ surround sound entertainment systems. Gated Luxury complex with 24/7 security, Premium Valet, and Front Desk Concierge Services. A+ Amenities include: Full Fitness Center w/ free fitness classes, sauna, steam room, & spa. Two pool & Jacuzzi areas featuring two clubhouses, billiard room, party room, & BBQ. Walking Distance to Aventura Mall and Founders Park.