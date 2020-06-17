All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

3300 NE 191st St

3300 Northeast 191st Street · (305) 607-6826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Northeast 191st Street, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
sauna
valet service
volleyball court
Beautiful updated 2/2, Fantastic view to Founder's Park and City light, updated kitchen, laminated wood flooring through the unit, split layout, Spacious & Bright, washer/dryer inside unit, Great location, Unfurnished, Walking distance from the Aventura Mall and House of worship, Parc Central offers the resort lifestyle with a volleyball court, huge swimming pool, hot tub, state of the art gym, sauna, social room, 24 hour manned security in lobby, & valet parking. Walk to Aventura Mall & Founders park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 NE 191st St have any available units?
3300 NE 191st St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 NE 191st St have?
Some of 3300 NE 191st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 NE 191st St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 NE 191st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 NE 191st St pet-friendly?
No, 3300 NE 191st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3300 NE 191st St offer parking?
Yes, 3300 NE 191st St does offer parking.
Does 3300 NE 191st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 NE 191st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 NE 191st St have a pool?
Yes, 3300 NE 191st St has a pool.
Does 3300 NE 191st St have accessible units?
No, 3300 NE 191st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 NE 191st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 NE 191st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 NE 191st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 NE 191st St does not have units with air conditioning.
