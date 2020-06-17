3300 NE 191st St

Amenities
Beautiful updated 2/2, Fantastic view to Founder's Park and City light, updated kitchen, laminated wood flooring through the unit, split layout, Spacious & Bright, washer/dryer inside unit, Great location, Unfurnished, Walking distance from the Aventura Mall and House of worship, Parc Central offers the resort lifestyle with a volleyball court, huge swimming pool, hot tub, state of the art gym, sauna, social room, 24 hour manned security in lobby, & valet parking. Walk to Aventura Mall & Founders park