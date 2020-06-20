Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 20
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Aventura
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL 33160
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
internet access
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655
Property Id 284655
(RLNE5796080)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have any available units?
3205 NE 184 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aventura, FL
.
What amenities does 3205 NE 184 STREET have?
Some of 3205 NE 184 STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3205 NE 184 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3205 NE 184 STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 NE 184 STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 NE 184 STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET offer parking?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 NE 184 STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have a pool?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have accessible units?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 NE 184 STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
