All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 3205 NE 184 STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
3205 NE 184 STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3205 NE 184 STREET

3205 Northeast 184th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL 33160

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
internet access
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655
Property Id 284655

(RLNE5796080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have any available units?
3205 NE 184 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aventura, FL.
What amenities does 3205 NE 184 STREET have?
Some of 3205 NE 184 STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 NE 184 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3205 NE 184 STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 NE 184 STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 NE 184 STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET offer parking?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 NE 184 STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have a pool?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have accessible units?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 NE 184 STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 NE 184 STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 NE 184 STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms
Aventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University