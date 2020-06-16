All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:18 AM

21055 Yacht Club Dr

21055 NE 37th Ave · (305) 790-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21055 NE 37th Ave, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
NICE APARTMENT WITH THE BEST LOCATION AT AVENTURA, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, THE CIRCLE, WATERWAYS SHOPS. 2 BEDROOMS /2 BATHROOMS . THE MOST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN AVENTURA WITH AMAZING AMMENITIES. POOL, TENNIS COURTS,SPA, GYM, ETC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21055 Yacht Club Dr have any available units?
21055 Yacht Club Dr has a unit available for $2,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21055 Yacht Club Dr have?
Some of 21055 Yacht Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21055 Yacht Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21055 Yacht Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21055 Yacht Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21055 Yacht Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 21055 Yacht Club Dr offer parking?
No, 21055 Yacht Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21055 Yacht Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21055 Yacht Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21055 Yacht Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21055 Yacht Club Dr has a pool.
Does 21055 Yacht Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 21055 Yacht Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21055 Yacht Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21055 Yacht Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21055 Yacht Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21055 Yacht Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
