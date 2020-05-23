All apartments in Aventura
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
20941 NE 37th Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

20941 NE 37th Ct

20941 Northeast 37th Court · (786) 475-0049
Location

20941 Northeast 37th Court, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing townhouse in a quiet friendly exclusive Intracoastal-front community of Golden Pointe. Marble floors, high impact doors and windows, high-end kitchen appliances, two tankless water heaters, custom walk in closets, Private walled patio with barbecue area, two cozy balconies with pool and tennis court views, community heated pool, elevator, updated bathrooms, 24-hour security at gate. Marble and wood flooring, designer chandeliers, customized alarm system. Access to the Point spa, gym and tennis courts with membership fee. A+schools. New Don Soffer High school 10 minutes walk. Don Soffer walking/biking path, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream, Marina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20941 NE 37th Ct have any available units?
20941 NE 37th Ct has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20941 NE 37th Ct have?
Some of 20941 NE 37th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20941 NE 37th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20941 NE 37th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20941 NE 37th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 20941 NE 37th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20941 NE 37th Ct offer parking?
No, 20941 NE 37th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 20941 NE 37th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20941 NE 37th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20941 NE 37th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 20941 NE 37th Ct has a pool.
Does 20941 NE 37th Ct have accessible units?
No, 20941 NE 37th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20941 NE 37th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 20941 NE 37th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20941 NE 37th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 20941 NE 37th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
