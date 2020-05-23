20941 NE 37th Ct

Amenities
Amazing townhouse in a quiet friendly exclusive Intracoastal-front community of Golden Pointe. Marble floors, high impact doors and windows, high-end kitchen appliances, two tankless water heaters, custom walk in closets, Private walled patio with barbecue area, two cozy balconies with pool and tennis court views, community heated pool, elevator, updated bathrooms, 24-hour security at gate. Marble and wood flooring, designer chandeliers, customized alarm system. Access to the Point spa, gym and tennis courts with membership fee. A+schools. New Don Soffer High school 10 minutes walk. Don Soffer walking/biking path, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream, Marina.