Aventura, FL
20379 W Country Club Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

20379 W Country Club Dr

20379 West Country Club Drive · (305) 607-6826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20379 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 935 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
2 years lease minimum as per association, spectacular 1 bed 1.5 Bath furnished home, large master bedroom, spectacular East View, Turnberry golf course and lakes, tranquil, and relaxing setting from balcony. Remodeled unit, granite counter top, white appliance, open window from kitchen to gorgeous view of golf course, rent included basic cable, internet. building offer: gym, cover parking, pool, 24 hr. security, courtesy bus. Enjoy walking around the famous country club circle. close to ocean, restaurant, major highways. 2 Year lease required per association. A must shows!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20379 W Country Club Dr have any available units?
20379 W Country Club Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20379 W Country Club Dr have?
Some of 20379 W Country Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20379 W Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20379 W Country Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20379 W Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20379 W Country Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20379 W Country Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20379 W Country Club Dr offers parking.
Does 20379 W Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20379 W Country Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20379 W Country Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20379 W Country Club Dr has a pool.
Does 20379 W Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 20379 W Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20379 W Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20379 W Country Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20379 W Country Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20379 W Country Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
