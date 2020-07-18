20379 W Country Club Dr

Amenities
2 years lease minimum as per association, spectacular 1 bed 1.5 Bath furnished home, large master bedroom, spectacular East View, Turnberry golf course and lakes, tranquil, and relaxing setting from balcony. Remodeled unit, granite counter top, white appliance, open window from kitchen to gorgeous view of golf course, rent included basic cable, internet. building offer: gym, cover parking, pool, 24 hr. security, courtesy bus. Enjoy walking around the famous country club circle. close to ocean, restaurant, major highways. 2 Year lease required per association. A must shows!!