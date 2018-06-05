All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:28 AM

20155 NE 38th Ct

20155 NE 38th Ct · (305) 904-7847
Location

20155 NE 38th Ct, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$10,500

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
MOVE IN TODAY and start enjoying a fantastic lifestyle! This luxurious residence features impeccable design and wood and marble floors. The northeast corner location on a high floor offers endless views in all directions with a spacious and open floor plan. Located within the private and safe community of Porto Vita, you can enjoy 3 restaurants, bar lounge, Tennis, world class gym with the latest equipment for Spinning, TRX, Pilates, weight training, personal instruction. Enjoy the most advanced spa treatments for facials, massages, microcredit and anti aging. Poolside restaurant and beverage services with umbrella and chair attendants. Playground. Valet and security services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20155 NE 38th Ct have any available units?
20155 NE 38th Ct has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20155 NE 38th Ct have?
Some of 20155 NE 38th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20155 NE 38th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20155 NE 38th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20155 NE 38th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 20155 NE 38th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 20155 NE 38th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 20155 NE 38th Ct does offer parking.
Does 20155 NE 38th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20155 NE 38th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20155 NE 38th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 20155 NE 38th Ct has a pool.
Does 20155 NE 38th Ct have accessible units?
No, 20155 NE 38th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20155 NE 38th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20155 NE 38th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 20155 NE 38th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 20155 NE 38th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
