20155 NE 38th Ct

MOVE IN TODAY and start enjoying a fantastic lifestyle! This luxurious residence features impeccable design and wood and marble floors. The northeast corner location on a high floor offers endless views in all directions with a spacious and open floor plan. Located within the private and safe community of Porto Vita, you can enjoy 3 restaurants, bar lounge, Tennis, world class gym with the latest equipment for Spinning, TRX, Pilates, weight training, personal instruction. Enjoy the most advanced spa treatments for facials, massages, microcredit and anti aging. Poolside restaurant and beverage services with umbrella and chair attendants. Playground. Valet and security services!