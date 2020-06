2000 Island Blvd

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW ! THE BEST DEAL IUN THE ISLANDS... FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED....... 2630 S/FT.....VERY LARGE TWO BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS , SPLIT PLAN, CORNER WRAP RESIDENCE WITH OVER SIZED TERRACES . LOCATED IN AN ULTRA LUX BUILDING AT ONE OF S.FL'S PREMIER, WATERFRONT, GUARD GATED, FULLY AMENITIEZED, COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITIES. THE COMMUNITY OF WILLIAMS ISLAND PROVIDES AN EXCLUSIVE, PRIVATE WAY OF LIFE WITH IT'S WORLD RENOWNED TENNIS CENTER, SIX STAR SPA & FITNESS CENTER, MARINA FOR LARGE VESSELS & MULTIPLE DINING VENUES.

EZ TO SHOW. TENANT TO PAY YEARLY, MIN./MAND. CLUB FEES.