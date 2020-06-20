All apartments in Aventura
18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230

18800 NE 29th Ave · (305) 438-7749
Location

18800 NE 29th Ave, Aventura, FL 33180
Adventure Town Center

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
STUNNING 1/1, HIGH DEMAND BUILDING.STEPS TO AVENTURA MALL, RESTAURANTS AND PUBLIX.FABULOUS AMENITIES, 2 POOLS, CABANAS,SAUNA, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL EURO STYLE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS. LARGE BALCONY.WALK IN CLOSET.

Income at least (3) three times the monthly rent amount
No prior evictions
No Landlord tenant judgments
No active bankruptcies
No criminal history
ID of applicant and every co-applicant (ready to be uploaded)
Proof of income of least 2 months (pay stubs, social security etc.)(ready to be uploaded)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 have any available units?
18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aventura, FL.
What amenities does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 have?
Some of 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 currently offering any rent specials?
18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 pet-friendly?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 offer parking?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 does not offer parking.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 have a pool?
Yes, 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 has a pool.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 have accessible units?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 does not have accessible units.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave Apt 230 does not have units with air conditioning.
