2237 Bordeau Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath triplex apartment, located just minutes from the Polk Parkway. Ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with dishwasher, smooth top range and refrigerator. Inside washer / dryer hook ups with additional storage room. Central air conditioning. Neutral color scheme. Plenty of outdoor space with a large yard and both a covered front porch and back porch. Off street parking also available. Rent is $1050 and security deposit is $1100, total to sign lease is of $2150.00. Application fee is $50 per adult. Sorry, NO pets. BEWARE OF SCAMMERS, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST OR FACEBOOK.