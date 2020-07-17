All apartments in Auburndale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

2237 Bordeau Court - 1

2237 Bordeau Ct · (863) 440-3283
Location

2237 Bordeau Ct, Auburndale, FL 33823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath triplex apartment, located just minutes from the Polk Parkway. Ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with dishwasher, smooth top range and refrigerator. Inside washer / dryer hook ups with additional storage room. Central air conditioning. Neutral color scheme. Plenty of outdoor space with a large yard and both a covered front porch and back porch. Off street parking also available. Rent is $1050 and security deposit is $1100, total to sign lease is of $2150.00. Application fee is $50 per adult. Sorry, NO pets. BEWARE OF SCAMMERS, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST OR FACEBOOK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 have any available units?
2237 Bordeau Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 have?
Some of 2237 Bordeau Court - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Bordeau Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburndale.
Does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2237 Bordeau Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
