Atlantic Beach, FL
700 SAILFISH DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 SAILFISH DR

700 Sailfish Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

700 Sailfish Drive East, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan home. This Home boasts 1356 sqft. of new tile, large screened porch, 1 car garage, fenced in back yard, and a beautiful master suite with sitting room. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

