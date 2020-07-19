700 SAILFISH DR

700 Sailfish Drive East, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Atlantic Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Don't miss out on this fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan home. This Home boasts 1356 sqft. of new tile, large screened porch, 1 car garage, fenced in back yard, and a beautiful master suite with sitting room. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
