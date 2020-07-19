700 SAILFISH DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan home. This Home boasts 1356 sqft. of new tile, large screened porch, 1 car garage, fenced in back yard, and a beautiful master suite with sitting room. A must see!