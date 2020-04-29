64 W 13th St, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Atlantic Beach
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 W 13TH ST have any available units?
64 W 13TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 64 W 13TH ST have?
Some of 64 W 13TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 W 13TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
64 W 13TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 W 13TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 W 13TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 64 W 13TH ST offer parking?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have a pool?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have accessible units?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.