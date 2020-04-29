All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 64 W 13TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
64 W 13TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 W 13TH ST

64 W 13th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

64 W 13th St, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 W 13TH ST have any available units?
64 W 13TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 64 W 13TH ST have?
Some of 64 W 13TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 W 13TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
64 W 13TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 W 13TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 W 13TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 64 W 13TH ST offer parking?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have a pool?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have accessible units?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 W 13TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 W 13TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville