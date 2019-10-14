All apartments in Atlantic Beach
514 Stocks Street
514 Stocks Street

514 Stocks St · No Longer Available
Location

514 Stocks St, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated beach townhome will make you and yours happy each and every day. The spacious floorplan and convenient location make it the perfect spot to call home. The large bedrooms and closets will be a welcome accommodation each day as well as the open kitchen and living areas.

Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. Once the property turn is complete, you will be able to tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No smoking

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

