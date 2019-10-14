514 Stocks Street

Amenities

This updated beach townhome will make you and yours happy each and every day. The spacious floorplan and convenient location make it the perfect spot to call home. The large bedrooms and closets will be a welcome accommodation each day as well as the open kitchen and living areas.



This home features "Self-Showing" technology. Once the property turn is complete, you will be able to tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



No smoking



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



