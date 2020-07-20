All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:06 PM

489 AQUATIC DR

489 Aquatic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

489 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable town home in great beach location. Bike to the beach!!! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. small fenced yard with decking for entertaining. 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs. master with full bath and walk in closet upstairs. A must see in desirable Atlantic Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 AQUATIC DR have any available units?
489 AQUATIC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 489 AQUATIC DR have?
Some of 489 AQUATIC DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 AQUATIC DR currently offering any rent specials?
489 AQUATIC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 AQUATIC DR pet-friendly?
No, 489 AQUATIC DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 489 AQUATIC DR offer parking?
No, 489 AQUATIC DR does not offer parking.
Does 489 AQUATIC DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 489 AQUATIC DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 AQUATIC DR have a pool?
No, 489 AQUATIC DR does not have a pool.
Does 489 AQUATIC DR have accessible units?
No, 489 AQUATIC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 489 AQUATIC DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 AQUATIC DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 AQUATIC DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 AQUATIC DR does not have units with air conditioning.
