489 AQUATIC DR

489 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Atlantic Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable town home in great beach location. Bike to the beach!!! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. small fenced yard with decking for entertaining. 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs. master with full bath and walk in closet upstairs. A must see in desirable Atlantic Beach!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
