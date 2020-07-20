489 AQUATIC DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable town home in great beach location. Bike to the beach!!! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. small fenced yard with decking for entertaining. 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs. master with full bath and walk in closet upstairs. A must see in desirable Atlantic Beach!