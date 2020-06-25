All apartments in Atlantic Beach
471 Sailfish Drive East

Location

471 Sailfish Drive East, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quiet and 8 blocks to Atlantic Beach. Remodeled home, large living room with dining room, large open kitchen, 4 bathrooms/2 full bathrooms, nice quiet backyard

(RLNE4819046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Sailfish Drive East have any available units?
471 Sailfish Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 471 Sailfish Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
471 Sailfish Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Sailfish Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 471 Sailfish Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 471 Sailfish Drive East offer parking?
No, 471 Sailfish Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 471 Sailfish Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Sailfish Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Sailfish Drive East have a pool?
No, 471 Sailfish Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 471 Sailfish Drive East have accessible units?
No, 471 Sailfish Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Sailfish Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Sailfish Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Sailfish Drive East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 Sailfish Drive East has units with air conditioning.
