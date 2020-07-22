448 OSPREY KEY

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live life in flip flops and feel the ocean breeze! This much sought after Selva Lakes Townhouse in Atlantic Beach is just 5 blocks from the ocean. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious floor plan with volume ceilings and tons of natural light adds to the already present beach vibe. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances. Interior has been freshly painted. Separate dining & living areas with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with their own private bathrooms & walk-in closets, and all new carpeting. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in lanai overlooking a peaceful pond. Wood burning fire place. Interior laundry with washer & dryer included, provided in as-is condition. Two-car garage with plenty of room for your surf boards, bikes & boogie boards.