448 OSPREY KEY

Live life in flip flops and feel the ocean breeze! This much sought after Selva Lakes Townhouse in Atlantic Beach is just 5 blocks from the ocean. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious floor plan with volume ceilings and tons of natural light adds to the already present beach vibe. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances. Interior has been freshly painted. Separate dining & living areas with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with their own private bathrooms & walk-in closets, and all new carpeting. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in lanai overlooking a peaceful pond. Wood burning fire place. Interior laundry with washer & dryer included, provided in as-is condition. Two-car garage with plenty of room for your surf boards, bikes & boogie boards.