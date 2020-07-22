All apartments in Atlantic Beach
448 OSPREY KEY

448 Osprey Key · No Longer Available
Location

448 Osprey Key, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live life in flip flops and feel the ocean breeze! This much sought after Selva Lakes Townhouse in Atlantic Beach is just 5 blocks from the ocean. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious floor plan with volume ceilings and tons of natural light adds to the already present beach vibe. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances. Interior has been freshly painted. Separate dining & living areas with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with their own private bathrooms & walk-in closets, and all new carpeting. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in lanai overlooking a peaceful pond. Wood burning fire place. Interior laundry with washer & dryer included, provided in as-is condition. Two-car garage with plenty of room for your surf boards, bikes & boogie boards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 OSPREY KEY have any available units?
448 OSPREY KEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 448 OSPREY KEY have?
Some of 448 OSPREY KEY's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 OSPREY KEY currently offering any rent specials?
448 OSPREY KEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 OSPREY KEY pet-friendly?
No, 448 OSPREY KEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 448 OSPREY KEY offer parking?
Yes, 448 OSPREY KEY offers parking.
Does 448 OSPREY KEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 OSPREY KEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 OSPREY KEY have a pool?
Yes, 448 OSPREY KEY has a pool.
Does 448 OSPREY KEY have accessible units?
No, 448 OSPREY KEY does not have accessible units.
Does 448 OSPREY KEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 OSPREY KEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 OSPREY KEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 OSPREY KEY does not have units with air conditioning.
